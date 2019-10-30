FOUNTAINN INN, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Fountain Inn police chief said a death investigation is underway Wednesday afternoon.
Chief Michael Hamilton said the investigation was unfolding on James Jackson Drive.
Officers were called out just after noon and found a woman deceased.
A broken window could be seen outside the home. Hamilton said the window is a part of their investigation, which is still in its early stages.
No other details were immediately available.
The death investigation was the second in the same neighborhood, Fountain Brook, in the month of October.
