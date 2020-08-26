UNION, SC (FOX Carolina) – Union police said they were investigating after a woman was stabbed multiple times Wednesday night.
Emergency dispatchers said the stabbing happened on Chambers Avenue.
Police said investigators were on scene as of 9:15 p.m. and were just beginning to get information.
FOX Carolina has a crew headed to the scene.
