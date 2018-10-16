MYRTLE BEACH, SC (FOX Carolina) - Police issued a warning after a woman in Myrtle Beach found a razor blade taped under her car door handle.
Police tweeted a safety message Monday afternoon asking people to “please have heightened situational awareness” when returning to their vehicles.
🚨 Stay alert and stay safe! 🚨If you need a hand, HCPD is always here to help. 🚓#TeamHorry #HCPDStrong pic.twitter.com/ieo2A4Tlic— Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) October 15, 2018
According to WMBF, the woman was shopping at Tanger Outlets on North Kings Highway with her daughter when they returned to the car and found the razor blade taped to the driver-side door handle.
She suffered a small cut to her finger.
Horry County police said this is the only case of its nature that has been reported to them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.