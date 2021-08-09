ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Officers were sent to a shooting in Anderson where a juvenile was shot, according to the Anderson Police Department.
Police said a call came in for a shooting along Salem Street at 10:36 a.m. Officers learned a juvenile was shot and airlifted to Greenville Memorial Hospital.
There are not suspects at this point, police say.
Stay tuned as we work to keep you updated.
