Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Asheville say they have arrested a juvenile found with a gun and drugs following a short chase on foot Wednesday night.
According to police, around 6:30 p.m. on August 5, officers with the Asheville Police Department were patrolling Pisgah View Apartments when they encountered someone acting suspiciously.
While investigating suspected criminal activity, police say a short foot chase ensued and officers detained the juvenile without incident.
Officers say the suspect had 3.2 ounces of fentanyl, a Glock 23 handgun and $1,091 in cash.
The juvenile has been charged with the following:
- Trafficking in Opium or Heroin
- Possession with intent to distribute/sell schedule 1
- Possession with intent to distribute/sell within 1000 feet of a park
- Possession of possession of drug paraphernalia
- Possession of a handgun by minor
- Carrying a concealed gun
