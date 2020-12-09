SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Simpsonville police say a juvenile was taken into custody Tuesday night after crashing a stolen car into several police vehicles.
SPD Captain Cheryl Manley says they responded to a call to recover the stolen car, but the juvenile driver fled and hit more than one patrol vehicle along N. Maple Street.
The suspect was then taken into custody after officers searched near Main Street. Since the driver was a juvenile, identification cannot be provided. A full report of the incident is expected to be available in a few days.
