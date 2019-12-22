GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greer police say a juvenile was taken to a hospital after being stabbed in a fight Sunday afternoon.
Greer PD says they were called to a home on Broadus Street around 3:25 p.m. Officers say the victim met with other juveniles at another location and got involved in a fight, during which the victim was stabbed.
The victim juvenile was taken to Spartanburg Regional Health for treatment.
The case remains under investigation.
