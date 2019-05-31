LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) – Laurens County’s Chief Magistrate Judge has died after suffering a medical episode while driving and then crashing her car, according to Laurens police.
Police said Judge Leesa Inabinet was driving on US 221 North and Chestnut Street Ext around 1:30 p.m. Friday when she suffered the medical event and lost consciousness.
Her vehicle then tolled into a ditch.
Police said Inabinet was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
Police and the coroner are investigating.
MORE NEWS - Strong storms ripped steeple off top of NC church
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.