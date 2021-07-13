MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say an abandoned liposuction machine was the suspicious package that closed one of South Carolina's busiest bridges for three hours.
Investigators said someone called police Saturday after finding a metal box near a pillar of the Ravenel Bridge in Mount Pleasant, just across the Cooper River from Charleston.
Police say the caller showed officers pictures of a metal box with a lock, green and red buttons and a fan. Officers then confirmed the box's location and a supervisor shut down the bridge and called the bomb squad,.
The bridge was opened after about three hours, and officials confirmed Monday the item was a liposuction machine.
