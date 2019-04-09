GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenwood police said a 9-year-old boy who went missing on Tuesday has been found and is safe.
Police said Joshua Gordon was last seen on Gambrell Street at approximately 10:15 a.m.
Police said Joshua was sent home early from school and then took off.
Joshua was last seen wearing a red and black jacket with camouflage sleeves, long pants and red and black Nike tennis shoes. He has short twists in his hair.
Shortly before 3 p.m. police confirmed Joshua had been found.
Police said Joshua was hiding behind some apartments across from his neighborhood.
