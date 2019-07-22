Union, SC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Union said Monday a teenage girl who was reported missing on July 19 was located over the weekend.
According to officers, Lita Lynn Lanier, 15, was reported missing after her father noticed she was gone in the early morning hours of July 18.
Police said Lanier's father noticed she was gone as he was getting ready for work, but told officers he didn't report her missing because she had left in the past, but always returned.
According to officers, a neighbor told police that on July 18 around 4:30 a.m. he observed a burgundy Mustang drive down Henrietta Street, then back up the road and stop. The neighbor told police they saw Lanier leave the home and walk up the street in the direction of the vehicle.
Outside the home, Lanier's family found her bag containing, pants, a shirt and medication.
On Monday, police released an update that Lanier had been updated. No other details were released.
Looking at her facebook page answers lots of questions.
