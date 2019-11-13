GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville police said they are investigating after a dog was reportedly thrown from a vehicle on East Antrim Drive near the Camelot Cinemas and Chick-Fil-A.
Police said they responded after getting a report Tuesday of a male pit bull mix being thrown from a parked car.
Police found the dog and believed the animal looked malnourished.
The dog was taken to Greenville County Animal Care where officers said it will be held for about a week before being placed up for adoption if no owner can be found.
MORE NEWS - Anderson police investigating after nonprofit's van stolen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.