SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Simpsonville Police Department said officers have located 74-year-old Truhan McCray, a man who suffers from dementia and went missing.
Officers said McCray left his home on Two Gait Lane at around 10:30 a.m. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and black pants. His vehicle, a 2016 Toyota Camry with license plate number 1373PY, was spotted on North East Main Street in Simpsonville at around 11:13 a.m. It was later seen again on North Main Street in Greenville.
Deputies described McCray as 5 feet 10 inches and around 250 pounds. He has white hair and brown eyes.
Officials reported McCray has found just before 4 a.m. Monday.
