LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) – Schools in the City of Laurens were put on lockdown for some time Wednesday because of a perceived threat on a social media app., according to the Laurens Police Department.
The message was sent in the app and then went to a call center that called police, according to the department.
The call from the call center went to police at 2:35 p.m. and because police didn’t have much information, schools in the city were put on lockdown, according to the department.
The primary focus was on Laurens Middle School and the lockdown was lifted about 20 minutes after the initial call.
The perceived threat also turned out to be directed towards a school in Laurens, Ga.
