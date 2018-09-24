DUNCAN, SC (FOX Carolina) - Duncan police Chief Carl Long said Monday that Byrnes High School was placed on a brief lockdown, but that lockdown was lifted after a student was taken into custody.
Long said police were called to the school because a student was accused of making threats.
Melissa Robinette, a spokesperson for Spartanburg County School District Five Schools, said the investigation began after another student reported the threats.
The school was briefly placed on lockdown as law enforcement and school officials investigated the validity of the threat.
Once it was deemed safe to do so, Robinette said the lockdown was lifted and classes resumed as normal. She said police and staff were questioning students to learn more about the threat or if it was just a rumor situation.
Robinette could not comment on what disciplinary action, if any, would be taken against the accused student.
