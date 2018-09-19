SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Simpsonville Police are trying to track down the person responsible for keying multiple cars over the weekend.
Police say it happened on Friday night in a parking lot along South Street in downtown Simpsonville.
“We’re all wondering why our vehicles are scratched and keyed up," Georgia Glackin said.
Glackin works at What's on Tap and frequently parks her car in the South Street parking lot behind the business.
Police say Glackin's car and at least four others were keyed on Friday night.
White marks are etched into both sides of Glackin's red SUV.
"It wasn’t until I walked over to the other side that I almost cried,” Glackin said.
Glackin said she worked on Friday night but didn't realize her car had been keyed until the following morning.
“It's keyed on both sides and on one side it actually wraps around to the tailgate," Glackin said, "On the driver's side it has two lines with some extra circles and it goes all the way back to my bumper.”
She said she was telling a co-worker about what happened when she got to work the next day and realized she wasn't the only one affected.
“My co-worker said it happened to her as well," Glackin said.
Police said it may be related to an incident at Palmetto Olive Oil earlier Friday evening, when a customer got into a verbal argument with the store owner.
“I called the police to make a report and he came down here and when I was standing out here the gentleman that works two doors down came out and said it had happened to him as well,” Glackin said.
According to incident reports, at least 5 cars were keyed. Two of the cars belong to the owner of Palmetto Olive Oil, but the other cars, including Glackins, seemed to be chosen at random.
“I don’t know why anyone would destroy someone’s property like that. It just blows my mind," Glackin said, "Grow up. Have some respect. This is pretty dirty. It’s not fair to make everybody pay because you’re mad.”
Glackin said her biggest concern is this happening again and believes more should be done to protect people and their property in the area.
“Knowing there's someone out there that’s willing to damage multiple vehicles makes me wonder what else that person would be willing to do,” Glackin said.
Glackin has contacted city officials about the need for surveillance cameras in the South Street parking lot, which is used for many businesses along Main Street.
Anyone with information about this incident should call Simpsonville Police.
