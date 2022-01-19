HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Hendersonville Police are investigating an arson incident that happened early Wednesday morning.
The department said at 3:15 a.m., police were called by Hendersonville FD to a building that contained several offices and an apartment at 101 1st Avenue East.
We're told the apartment was occupied at the time of the fire but the individual was able to escape the building unharmed.
Police said two suspects wearing dark clothes were caught on video in the area at the time of the fire.
Police said this incident is being investigated as an arson and detectives are requesting residents and merchants in the downtown area to submit camera footage to Detective Zeff Childress to assist in the investigation. Footage showing overnight activity in the downtown vicinity can be provided to Detective Childress at zchildress@hvlnc.gov.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Childress at 828-697-3071.
MORE NEWS: Anderson County School District 5 moves to eLearning for remainder of the week
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.