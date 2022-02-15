GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is looking for a suspect caught on surveillance cameras robbing a bank on Augusta Street Tuesday morning.
Police said at 10:30 a.m., the suspect went into the Wells Fargo at 1714 Augusta Street and gave a note to the teller demanding money. The suspect was able to leave the bank with an unknown amount of money.
The suspect was wearing a tan fleece with a red hat on and possibly a hood. He had on blue jean pants and black shoes. Police said he also had a backpack in his possession.
Anyone with information on the identity or location of this suspect is asked to call Greenville PD at 864-271-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.