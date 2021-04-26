ANDERSON, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Belton Police Department says they are looking for a fugitive for two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
According to Police, Kilgore is 31, 5 feet nine inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.
Police say he was last seen at 142 Ellison Street, Belton, South Carolina around 1:30 p.m. today.
He is believed to be driving a blue Dodge Pacifica with a South Carolina license 4251PL with a busted out window on the driver's side says Police.
If anyone has information, please contact your local law enforcement agency, Belton Police Department at 864-338-8450, Anderson Area Crime Stopper at 888-274-6372, or Anderson County Central Dispatch at 864-260-4444.
