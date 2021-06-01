BILTMORE FOREST, NC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Biltmore Forest Police Department is looking for the owner of a dog found on Busbee Rd near Hendersonville Road.
Police describe the dog as brindle/white/brown in color with a red/tan/gray pattern collar, but no tags.
Police also say the dog looks to be a possible mixed breed of pit/lab.
If anyone has information regarding the dog's owner, please contact Biltmore Forest Police Department at 1-828-274-0822.
MORE NEWS: Spartanburg Co. deputies charge suspect accused in heroin overdose death
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.