GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenwood PD needs your help identifying a man accused of robbing a Kay Jewelers store Monday.
Police said the suspect was wearing all dark colored clothing and a hat with "F#ck it" written on it when we took several pieces of jewelry before running out the door.
If you or anyone you know has details on who this may be, please call the Greenwood Police Department at (864) 942-8405.
