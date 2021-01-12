ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Officers with the Williamston Police Department looking for a suspect involved in an armed robbery from early Tuesday morning.
According to the police department, at 5:43 a.m., officers responded to a call for an armed robbery suspect at the Fast Fuel gas station on West Main Street in Williamston. The clerk of the gas station told officials suspect left on foot towards the Mineral Springs Park.
The suspect was described in the police report as a male around 5'6" tall, weighing approximately 150 pounds, wearing a black ski mask, and blue puffy jacket with jeans, and black Nika shoes with white bottoms. He had a short barrel AR-15 style rifle at the time of the robbery.
FOX Carolina is working to get security camera footage from the gas station.
Stay tuned for more updates.
