ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – Officers need your help to find out who broke into a garage with a machete, according to the Asheville Police Department.
The incident happened at a home in the 100 block of S. French Broad Ave. early Wednesday morning, according to the department.
The man was caught on surveillance video carrying the machete at the home before they broke inside.
The man then stole various tools, three flashlights, a collectible lighter and a knife, as well as a unique cordless power flaring tool.
Police say the man is between 20-30 years of age, has a slender build and around 5-foot-10. He was wearing black sneakers with white soles, light blue jeans, a gray-green hooded coat and carrying a backpack. He also had the two-foot-long machete.
If you recognize the man or know anything about the incident, you’re asked to call the department at 828-252-1110.
