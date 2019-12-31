ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – Asheville police said a man was arrested after he reportedly robbed a Domino’s Pizza with a machete Monday night, assaulted employees, and locked them in a freezer.
Police said they arrived before Curtis Wallace Jr. fled the scene and arrested him.
The robbery happened shortly before midnight at the restaurant on Patton Avenue.
An employee inside the building called police.
“An investigation revealed that Wallace locked the employees in an office, and then a freezer within the building as he attempted to force open a safe,” Asheville police said in a news release. “After doing so, Wallace attempted to start a fire in one of the ovens while the employees were unable to free themselves, but he was ultimately unsuccessful. Officers also discovered that Wallace assaulted two employees by kicking them, causing non-life-threatening injuries.”
Police charged Wallace with five counts of first-degree kidnapping, five counts of assault with a deadly weapon, three counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, five counts of communicating threats, and two counts each of simple assault and injury to personal property.
