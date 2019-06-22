MARION, NC (FOX Carolina) The Marion Police Department said they arrested and charged a person in connection to a shooting that left another injured.
According to a press release, officers were called to a residence on West Wilhemina Street in reference to an assault.
Upon arrival, officers said they found a man suffering from two gunshot wounds. The man was transported to Mission Hospital in Asheville for treatment - police say his injuries were deemed non-life threatening by hospital staff.
Investigators arrived to the scene, and through an investigation, they determined Terri Gray was to be charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.
Gray was placed in the McDowell County Jail.
