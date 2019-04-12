SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Simpsonville police said an arrest was made after someone accidentally fired a gun inside a supermarket.
It happened Thursday at the Food Lion on West Georgia Road.
Simpsonville police said officers responded and learned the shooting was accidental.
An arrest was made for unlawful to carry weapons.
Police did not identify the name of the person charged.
A Food Lion spokesman said no customers were harmed and the store was not forced to close.
“We are working closely with investigators in providing any footage of the incident to them to aid in the investigation" said Benny Smith, Food Lion spokesperson.
