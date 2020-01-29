Police investigation near Cleveland Park in Spartanburg

SPARTANBRUG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg police say a man is recovering after accidentally shooting himself near a park Wednesday evening.

Maj. Art Littlejohn says the man brought himself to a hospital around 10:20 p.m. suffering a gunshot wound in the right thigh. Littlejohn said the man admitted to officers he accidentally wounded himself near the gate to Cleveland Park.

No other injuries were reported. The man's injury was non-life threatening.

