ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Asheville police said Thursday a man accused of pointing a gun at a gas station worker during an armed robbery has been arrested.
The crime happened at 2:40 a.m. on January 13 at the Mountain Energy store on Smokey Park Highway.
Police said the suspect fled the store with cash and no one was hurt.
Police said a person nearby soonafter called to a report a suspicious person walking on their property. Officers soon determined that person was the same suspect and they were able to track down Joseph Michael Johnson, 27, of Asheville.
Police said Johnson was charged with one count of robbery with a dangerous weapon, and is being held in the Buncombe County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond.
