GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greer police said a man was charged with attempted murder after he admitted to shooting his cousin in the leg.
The shooting happened on April 3 at an apartment complex on Austin Street.
According to an incident report, police began investigating after the victim, a 50-year-old man, arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound.
The victim told deputies he and his cousin, William Mack, 47, were arguing over the victim’s girlfriend when Mack went inside his apartment, got a gun,
Police said Mack admitted to the shooting, but initially claimed he meant to fire into the ground.
Mack was charged with attempted murder, discharging a firearm in city limits, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
