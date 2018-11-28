GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville police said officers arrested a man who is accused of beating, choking, and pointing a gun at a pregnant woman.
Police said Lavon Lattimore was arrested after the incident in the Pleasant Valley community.
Lattimore had actually been wanted since July for burglary and malicious damage.
When officers located Lattimore, they said he had a stolen gun in his backpack along with 27 grams of marijuana, digital scales, and an extended magazine for the firearm.
Police said Lattimore was accused of pointing the gun at the pregnant victim, striking her in the face several times, choking her, and taking away her phone so she could not call the police.
Lattimore was charged with assault and battery, malicious injury, burglary, assault and battery high and aggravated, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, unlawful weapons possession sale or delivery and drugs manufacturing/possession.
