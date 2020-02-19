GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville police said a man was arrested after he was accused of breaking into a woman’s home and setting her on fire.
The crime happened Monday night.
Police said they were called to the 28-year-old victim’s home on Halton Road and saw the victim had visible skin damage to her face.
Police said the suspect, 31-year-old Christopher Crouchman of Hamilton Street in Williamston, is accused of breaking into the woman’s home while she was in the bathroom. Police said Crouchman then poured a flammable liquid on the victim and set her on fire. Crouchman is then accused of making suicidal threats before running off.
The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment of her injuries.
Crouchman was arrested and charged with attempted murder and burglary.
