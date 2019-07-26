Damon Duncan 2019

Damon Duncan is accused of breaking into a Greenwood home in 2019 and shooting the victim in the leg. This person is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

 (Photo: Greenwood PD/ July 26, 2019)

GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenwood police say they've arrested a man accused of breaking into a home and shooting the victim in the leg in 2018

Greenwood PD says it happened on May 23, 2018 at a home on Elizabeth Avenue. According to a post on their Facebook page, they've previously asked for help in the case, posting information about the incident as they've worked the case. One such post included a sketch composed and released to the public, indicating the victim was shot in the leg.

After more than a year working the case, the department announced the arrest of 31-year-old Damon Shamar Duncan of Greenwood. Officers were able to serve Duncan his warrants on July 26, 2019.

Duncan's charges include 1st degree burglary, assault with intent to commit sexual conduct, kidnapping, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and armed robbery.

