GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenwood police say they've arrested a man accused of breaking into a home and shooting the victim in the leg in 2018
Greenwood PD says it happened on May 23, 2018 at a home on Elizabeth Avenue. According to a post on their Facebook page, they've previously asked for help in the case, posting information about the incident as they've worked the case. One such post included a sketch composed and released to the public, indicating the victim was shot in the leg.
After more than a year working the case, the department announced the arrest of 31-year-old Damon Shamar Duncan of Greenwood. Officers were able to serve Duncan his warrants on July 26, 2019.
Duncan's charges include 1st degree burglary, assault with intent to commit sexual conduct, kidnapping, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and armed robbery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.