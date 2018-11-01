GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenwood police said a man wanted for a sexual assault that occurred in the summer of 2016 has been arrested.
Damon Shamar Duncan, 31, was arrested on Oct. 30 on charges of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping and first-degree burglary, police said.
Duncan is accused of breaking in to a woman’s home and sexually assaulting her on June 7, 2016. It happened at an address on Genesis Circle.
According to the incident report, the victim awoke to find a man she did not know crouched between a table and her front door. The man was armed with a can of mace and ordered her to go into her bedroom and lie on the bed. After sexually assaulting her, the victim told police the man dumped out the contents of all her purses and stole $7 before going out the back door of her apartment and disappearing into the woods.
The victim said she waited to call police because she was afraid. Duncan reportedly told the victim if he got arrested, he’d know she called police and would come back to kill her, per the incident report.
