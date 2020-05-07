SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Spartanburg Police said a man faces multiple charges after a domestic violence investigation revealed a dog was shot inside a home.
The incident occurred Wednesday on Adelaide Drive.
Police said they arrived to find a woman crying outside the home, who told them her fiancé had shot her dog and then grabbed her by the hair when she tried to leave with her child.
Per an incident report, the women told officers that Randy White had been drinking heavily and when he was searching for the remote control to a TV under the bed in their bedroom, the dog, which frequently hides under the bed, began growling at him. So, the woman told police White left the room, returned with a gun, told her to get off the bed, and then got down on his knees and fired twice. One of the bullets hit the dog and killed the animal, the report states. The other bullet was lodged in the wall.
The woman told police she then attempted to leave with her child when White grabbed her by the hair and told her he would not allow them to leave, the incident report states. White is then accused of wrapping up the dog and placing it in their trash can outside.
Police said White was in the garage of the home when they arrived. He was taken into custody and charged with domestic violence second degree, discharging a firearm into a dwelling, and ill-treatment of animals.
Officers said White told them he didn't know why he shot the dog because he had loved the animal.
