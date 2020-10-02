ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Asheville police said a man faces multiple charges after a shooting during a domestic disturbance on Thursday afternoon.
Police said they responded to an address on Southern Street around 4 p.m. to a report of a shooting, and were advised that the bullet had entered a neighboring apartment but missed the person inside.
Police said they detained two people from the the residence where the gunshot was fired and recovered a gun from inside.
Police said detectives later determined the gun was fired during a domestic dispute and arrested Tavon Pickens, 28.
Pickens is charged with:
- Assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill
- Discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling
- Possession of a firearm by a felon
- Possession of a stolen firearm
"Pickens is being held at the Buncombe County Detention Facility under no bond due to the domestic nature of the assault offense," advised APD spokesperson Christina Hallingse.
