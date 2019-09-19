SPINDALE, NC (FOX Carolina) – Spindale police said a man admitted he threw and kicked a 25-day-old baby back in August and has been charged with felony child abuse inflicting serious injury.
Police began investigating on August 17, 2019 when they took an assault report at Rutherford Regional Hospital. Officers spoke with the baby boy’s mother, who said she brought the baby to the hospital after returning to work and noticing a bump on the child’s head.
Doctors determined the baby was suffering from a skull fracture and broken ribs.
Officers said the baby was with his father, Tyresse Dayshawn Cox, at an address Second Street when he suffered the injury.
When police interviewed Cox, they say he admitted to throwing and kicking the infant after the baby would not stop crying.
The baby has since been released from the hospital.
MORE NEWS - US vaping illness count tops 500, but cause still unknown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.