ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – An Asheville man has been charged after he was found with drugs and weapons illegally, according to the Asheville Police Department.
Quintin Davis is charged with felony possession of fentanyl, felony trafficking of an opioid, felony possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, felony possession of a gun by a felon and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the department.
Davis was found with 8.4 grams of fentanyl, two .22 caliber rifles, ammunition, a scope, a digital scale and more than $800 in cash.
Davis was arrested around Fairview Road and River Ford Parkway Sunday night.
Davis is now at the Buncombe County Detention Center on a $60,000 secured bond.
