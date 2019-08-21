ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) The Anderson City Police Department says they arrested a man Tuesday after he reportedly broke into a church during daycare hours, and kicked down a classroom door.
Police Chief Stewart says his officers responded to the Boulevard Baptist Church Daycare around 4:10 p.m. after hearing reports of a man beating on the church door.
When knocking on the door proved useless, police say the man ventured to another part of the building - where he was able to gain access through a window.
While inside, police say the man kicked in a door to a daycare classroom that had been placed on lock-down due to his initial attempt to get in the building.
The man, who was eventually identified as Reginald Smith, was detained by an Anderson County deputy who said he was in pursuit of Smith prior to the church break-in.
Smith advised officers he was disabled, and EMS was called to check his condition. He was later transported to the city jail, and charged with burglary third degree.
