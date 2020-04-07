SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Spartanburg police said a man was arrested on Monday after he was caught on surveillance video attacking a woman with a stick inside the Dorman Centre Walmart.
Police said the victim was in an ambulance and the suspect was detained when they arrived.
EMTs had bandaged the victim’s head, put her neck in a brace, and put her arm in a brace, police said.
The victim told officers s man she did not know came out of nowhere and started hitting her with a stick. She said the man never said anything while attacking her.
Police said the suspect, Nathan Brown, declined to speak but the store’s surveillance footage showed what happened.
Police said the footage showed Brown in the women's clothing department carrying a wooden stick, that was about 5 feet long and one-inch square.
Police said Brown crouched down behind a shelf and watched a few customers pass before the he began hitting the victim in the head approximately four times with the stick.
The footage showed the victim try to run away and then falling to the floor. Brown wandered away but police said he came back when employees were tending to the victim.
Brown was arrested and charged with assault and battery second degree.
