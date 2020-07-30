BELTON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Belton’s police chief said a man was arrested Thursday morning after a chase.
Chief Robert Young said the incident began around 9 a.m. while officers “were conducting surveillance on a known drug location in the Palmetto Parkway neighborhood south of Anderson Street.”
When officers saw a vehicle leave the home, Young said they attempted to stop the car and speak with the driver. The driver did not stop, however, and a chase ensued. Deputies got involved and were able to use a device to deflate the suspect’s tires, Young said, and the chase ended on Plantation Road.
The driver, Demetrius Antwan Jones, 31 of Belton, was arrested at the scene.
“Jones is charged with Failure to Stop for Police, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia as well as other traffic charges,” Young said.
A booking photo was not yet available.
