GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenwood police said a Simpsonville man was arrested and charged with kidnapping after two children went missing Monday morning.
Police said the children were abducted from a Greenwood County home.
Johnathan Link, a spokesman for Greenwood police, said officers began working with the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office to begin searching for the suspect, who was reportedly driving a stolen vehicle.
A deputy spotted the vehicle while on patrol along US 25 South, and Link said police learned a short time later that the stolen vehicle had been recovered, the children were safe, and the suspect was in custody.
Police said Dustin Puerifoy, 27, was arrested and charged with kidnapping and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
The sheriff’s office may file additional charges, Link said.
Link said the kidnapping stemmed from a domestic incident and said the suspect knew the victims.
