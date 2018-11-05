GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenwood police said a Simpsonville man was arrested and charged with kidnapping Monday morning.
Johnathan Link, a spokesman for Greenwood police, said Dustin Puerifoy, 27, kidnapped an adult male in Greenwood and was reportedly driving a stolen vehicle.
While Puerifoy was riding around with the victim, Link said Puerifoy went to pick up his two children.
At some point, the kidnapping victim escaped and called law enforcement.
Around that same time, the mother of the children realized the two youths had not returned home and called law enforcement because she was worried.
Link said a Greenwood County deputy spotted the vehicle Puerifoy was driving while on patrol along US 25 South, and Link said police learned a short time later that the vehicle had been recovered, the children were safe, and the suspect was in custody.
Link said Puerifoy, 27 was charged with kidnapping and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
The sheriff’s office may file additional charges, Link said.
Below is the police department's initial release on the incident, which was posted on Facebook Monday afternoon:
"Early this morning, Greenwood Police responded to a missing person call involving juveniles. While investigating the case, information came to light leading police to believe that a kidnapping had occurred. Our detectives began working in connection with the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office to begin looking for the suspect, who was reportedly driving a stolen car.
A Greenwood County Deputy was patrolling when he spotted the suspect vehicle on Hwy 25 South. A short time later, the stolen car had been recovered, the missing juveniles were located safe and sound, and the suspect was arrested.
Dustin Puerifoy, 27, of Simpsonville, SC has been charged with Kidnapping and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime by our detectives. More charges are possible from the Sheriff's Office based on their investigation and contact with the suspect. We would like to thank the Sheriff's Office for all of their help in locating the missing children and helping us to bring a peaceful resolution to this incident."
FOX Carolina is working to get additional details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.