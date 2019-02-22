Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Friday, officers with the Spartanburg Police Department announced they have arrested a suspect accused of assaulting a woman in a Spartanburg parking lot.
According to police, on Friday, February 8, 21-year-old Mackavious Antwoine Swindler abducted a victim from East Kennedy Street in Spartanburg with the intent of sexually assaulting her after shoving her to the ground.
Officers say Swindler was arrested on Thursday, and has been charged with assault with intent to commit criminal sexual conduct first degree and also charged with kidnapping.
Swindler is being held at the Spartanburg County Detention Center.
