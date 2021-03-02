BELTON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Belton’s police chief said a suspect is in custody after leading officers on a chase in a stolen vehicle.
The chase began after a traffic stop involving a Ford Explorer on River Street on Tuesday around 1 p.m.
The chase ended several minutes later when the Explorer ran off the road and into a ditch on SC 252 near SC 20.
A passenger was detained right away, but police said the driver ran off on foot and was taken into custody after a foot chase about ten minutes later.
That suspect was identified as Cruz Adam Crawford, 30, of Anderson. Crawford is charged with Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle, Failure to Stop for Blue Lights/Siren, Reckless Driving, DUS, Resisting Arrest, and drug law violations.
Crawford and the passenger, who was not charged, were both taken to the hospital to get treatment for injuries from the crash.
Police said they later learned the Explorer had been stolen from Anderson County earlier in the day.
