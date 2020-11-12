WILLIAMSTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Williamston police say a man is facing charges for firing gunshots toward a house Thursday evening.
Police say they responded to Bigby Street for reports of shots fired around 6:30 p.m. According to them, a black minivan had stopped in front of a home there and fired into the air and in the direction of the home. Later, a patrol officer stopped a vehicle matching the description on N. Hamilton Street, near Palmetto High School. During the stop, a firearm and spent shell casing were discovered and retrieved for evidence. Witness and victim interviews revealed the suspect to be the driver, identified as 27-year-old Anthony Daquan Dean.
Dean is now being held in the Anderson County Detention Center and charged with pointing and presenting a firearm, firing at an occupied dwelling, and unlawful possession of a firearm.
