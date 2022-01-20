ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX CAROLINA) - Detectives arrested a man for first degree murder from last May, according to the Asheville Police Department.
According to police, 33-year-old Bobby Bruce Kirkpatrick for the murder of 65-year-old Robert Kirkpatrick.
Police say they responded to Sweeten Creek Road for a domestic disturbance on May 25 at 10:21 p.m. When officers arrived they found Kirkpatrick dead.
After a long investigation in cooperation with the Office of The State Medical Examiner, the cause of death was determined to be a homicide by mechanical asphyxiation or the constriction of the airway, or lungs.
Bobby Kirkpatrick is currently being held at the Buncombe County Jail without bond.
