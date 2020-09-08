BELTON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Belton police Chief Robert Young said that a Greenville County man was charged after a stolen pickup and motorcycle were found wrecked Tuesday morning along North Main Street.
The wreck happened just before 10 a.m. near the Calhoun Road intersection.
Officers said they arrived to find a pickup truck overturned and a motorcycle that had been in the bed of the truck had also spilled onto the road. A gun was also found near the truck, Young said.
Witnesses told police that a man and woman had been seen running from the scene of the crash toward the woods nearby.
Young said officers quickly found the woman who told them she had just hitched a ride with the driver and was asleep when the wreck happened. The woman was allowed to leave.
Young said officers soon learned that both the truck and the motorcycle had been reported stolen from Greenville County and the license plate on the vehicle had been stolen from Williamston.
Shortly after 4 p.m., Young said an officer spotted the suspected driver, Gregory Metz, 25, of Greenville, near the Duke Energy power substation on Mahaffey Street. After a short chase, Metz was arrested.
“After his arrest, Metz admitted to consuming a large quantity of methamphetamine just prior to his arrest,” Young said in a news release. “He appeared to be under the influence of drugs at the time and was transported to An Med for treatment of drug overdose and dehydration.”
When Metz is released from the hospital, Young said Metz will be booked into the county jail on two counts of Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle, Possession of a Pistol by a Prohibited Person, Possession of a Stolen License Tag, Resisting Arrest, and other traffic charges. Young said Metz also has an outstanding warrant out of Laurens.
