BELTON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Belton Police Department says that a man was arrested after fleeing law enforcement on Tuesday evening.
Police say that the incident occurred at around 7:30 pm when an officer noticed a dark blue motorcycle turning on to McCombs St. The officer identified the driver as 34-year-old Matthew Sullivan due to multiple previous violations, according to Belton PD.
When police attempted to initiate a traffic stop, the man drove away on the motorcycle, eventually leading authorities to the intersection of Ellison St. and Stevenson Drive, police say.
Sullivan then fell off the motorcycle and fled the scene on foot before eventually being taken into custody, according to police.
The police department says that Sullivan has been charged with failure to stop for blue lights and driving under suspension.
