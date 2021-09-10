ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX CAROLINA) - A man was arrested after detectives determined he conspired to murder a man, according to the Asheville Police Department.
According to police, on Wednesday detectives determined that Tyrius Smith and Jermaine Brehon had conspired to murder a man whom Smith had conflict.
Police say detectives had enough evidence obtained to get a grand jury indictment for Smith for conspiracy to commit First degree murder.
Detectives were able to locate and surveil Smith and he was taken into custody without incident, says police.
They say the arrest resulted in the seizing 25.43 grams of fentanyl. Smith was charged with four additional drug trafficking charges:
- grand jury indictment: conspiracy to commit first degree murder
- level II trafficking in opium/heroin by possession
- level II trafficking in opium by transport
- possession with the intent to sell schedule II substance
- maintain a vehicle for controlled substance
Smith is being held at the Buncombe County Detention Center under a $800,000 secure bond, says police.
They say Brehon was already in custody and was served with a grand jury indictment for conspiracy to commit first degree murder and is under a $740,000 secure bond.
