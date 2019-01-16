BLACK MOUNTAIN, NC (FOX Carolina) - Black Mountain police are warning residents after a woman and child were approached by a man in a grocery store parking lot Tuesday evening.
According to a post from BMPD on Facebook, the woman and child were approached by the man around 8:12 p.m. in the Ingles parking lot. Police say the man reportedly asked to see her child. At that point, officers say she threatened to call police, and he ran off.
The man is described as being around his mid-forties, wearing a red hoodie, black sweatpants, and a New England Patriots hat.
Anyone who sees anything suspicious should call BMPD at (828) 419-9350
